Polkadex 24 Hour Volume Reaches $256,450.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00005808 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $9.86 million and $256,450.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032696 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.

Polkadex Coin Trading

