Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Hits $0.0708 on Exchanges

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $363,374.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,552.05 or 1.00087274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,473,545 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

