Polkamon Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $623,564.00 (PMON)

Polkamon (PMON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Polkamon has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamon coin can now be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on exchanges. Polkamon has a market cap of $6.40 million and $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032624 BTC.

Polkamon Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg.

Buying and Selling Polkamon

