Polkastarter Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.13 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (POLS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $57.70 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkastarter alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,938.94 or 1.00012596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polkastarter Coin Profile

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,721,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token.

Polkastarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkastarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkastarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.