Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pool Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.11. 1,041,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,670. Pool has a twelve month low of $324.14 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.68 and a 200 day moving average of $422.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Pool

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $471.33.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

