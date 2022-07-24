Primas Trading 13.5% Higher This Week (PST)

Primas (PST) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Primas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a total market capitalization of $567,746.43 and $1.95 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primas has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00254910 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000845 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primas

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.