ProxyNode Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (PRX) traded down 41.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a market cap of $17,516.55 and approximately $3.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00216039 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005025 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001108 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.90 or 0.00576143 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 192,754,177 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

