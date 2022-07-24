Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of XM stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.90. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The business had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,196,000 after buying an additional 3,662,831 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 8,477.5% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 3,431,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,216,000 after buying an additional 3,084,968 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,352,000.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

