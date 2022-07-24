Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.55-9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50-9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.40 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.25.

DGX opened at $131.03 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 775.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

