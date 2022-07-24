Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on QTNT. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Quotient Price Performance

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.26 on Friday. Quotient has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient news, Director Zubeen Shroff purchased 4,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,399,999.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,995,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,722. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,818,140 shares of company stock worth $1,440,354. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quotient by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 137,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

