Raiden Network Token Reaches Market Cap of $4.81 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $71,358.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008249 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009125 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00208245 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

