Raymond James Cuts Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $32.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

CWH has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Camping World from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Camping World Stock Up 1.2 %

CWH traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 639,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,432. Camping World has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.30). Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 38,350 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $910,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

