RChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $127,041.00 (REV)

RChain (REV) traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, RChain has traded 67.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $127,041.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,568.62 or 0.99988414 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006690 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003825 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About RChain
RChain is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 667,469,848 coins. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling RChain
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars.
