Realty Income (NYSE:O) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 10.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Realty Income by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 91,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

