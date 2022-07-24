RED (RED) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18,993.00

RED (RED) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RED has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market cap of $289,525.91 and $18,993.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00253099 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000852 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000945 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RED

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

