Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys 548 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average of $133.00. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

