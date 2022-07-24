Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $633,000 Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 104.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NSSC opened at $24.98 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSSC shares. B. Riley raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

