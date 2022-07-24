Redmond Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.7 %

MU opened at $61.29 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.