Redmond Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 567.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 98,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 13.2 %

PTON opened at $9.77 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $123.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

