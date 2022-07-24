Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,184,000 after purchasing an additional 159,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $586.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $614.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $637.83. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 41.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.