Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,056,000 after buying an additional 586,198 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,995,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,749,000 after buying an additional 359,665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,012,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 893,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,877,000 after buying an additional 176,922 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $114.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $127.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.