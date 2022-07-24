Rémy Cointreau SA Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0855 per share on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 0.3 %

REMYY stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($168.69) to €162.00 ($163.64) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($181.82) to €200.00 ($202.02) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($296.97) to €313.00 ($316.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.29.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

