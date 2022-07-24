Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,648,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Renewable Energy Group worth $160,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGI remained flat at $61.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,123. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $70.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.