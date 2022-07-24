Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $213.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $288.86.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $201.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Repligen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Repligen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Repligen by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $5,817,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.