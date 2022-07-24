Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Trimmed by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,615 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 56,308 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,982,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RIO opened at $57.50 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $89.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
