Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 49.37% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.43.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Robert Half International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

