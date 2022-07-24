Robert W. Baird Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $265.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $221.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.01. IQVIA has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

