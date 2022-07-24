ROCKI (ROCKI) Price Tops $0.0381 on Top Exchanges

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, ROCKI has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. ROCKI has a total market cap of $306,973.14 and approximately $133,356.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004458 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00017109 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001828 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032687 BTC.
ROCKI Coin Profile
ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app.
ROCKI Coin Trading
