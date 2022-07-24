Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.46-$13.62 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.42-$3.46 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

ROP stock opened at $410.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.51.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

