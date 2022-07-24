Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.42-$3.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.46-$13.62 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $488.51.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $410.92 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $406.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.89.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

