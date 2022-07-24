Round Table Services LLC Purchases 21 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 862,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,673,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $561.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $541.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $219.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

