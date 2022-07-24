Round Table Services LLC Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Round Table Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $82.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.64.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

