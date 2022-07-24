RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Mizuho

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

RPT opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $892.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in RPT Realty by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in RPT Realty by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

