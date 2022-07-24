Rublix Hits Market Cap of $543,414.10 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Rublix has a market cap of $543,414.10 and approximately $258.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rublix has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Rublix coin can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00017344 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001837 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00033036 BTC.
About Rublix
Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Rublix
