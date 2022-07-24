Ruler Protocol Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017154 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001814 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032694 BTC.
About Ruler Protocol
Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol.
Ruler Protocol Coin Trading
