Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 0.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $417,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,577,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $417,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,577,837.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock worth $13,294,361 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $182.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $181.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

