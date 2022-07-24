Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 1,190 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.73.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial Stock Down 4.7 %

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $108.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

