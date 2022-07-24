Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 84.8% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 8.6% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

NYSE WMT opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.06. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

