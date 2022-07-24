Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VWO opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

