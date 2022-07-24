Sandy Spring Bank Has $26.25 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.3% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC grew its position in Danaher by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Trading Down 1.9 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

NYSE DHR opened at $273.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.23 and its 200-day moving average is $269.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

