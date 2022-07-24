Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $195.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

