Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,401,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,856,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.38) to GBX 4,700 ($56.19) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($53.80) to GBX 4,100 ($49.01) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($50.81) to GBX 4,500 ($53.80) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,180.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $179.05 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

