Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,203 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.42.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

