SaTT (SATT) Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

SaTT (SATT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. SaTT has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $42,714.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaTT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SaTT has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,509.85 or 0.99909992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SaTT Profile

SaTT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com. The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0.

SaTT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaTT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaTT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

