Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Schlumberger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Schlumberger Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.07 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,802.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

