Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Schlumberger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Schlumberger Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.07 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.
Insider Activity at Schlumberger
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,802.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
