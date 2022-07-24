Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.6% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $31.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

