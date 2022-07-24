Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Lifted by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,286 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 31.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Appleton Group LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $62.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

