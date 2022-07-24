Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Schweitzer-Mauduit International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.09 per share, for a total transaction of $108,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $847,540 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 71.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.