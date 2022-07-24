Scott & Selber Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.76.

