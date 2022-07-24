Scott & Selber Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ciena by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ciena by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ciena by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $48.44 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at $22,280,545.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,310 shares of company stock worth $1,299,343. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

